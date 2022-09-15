Breitbart News Daily Special: ‘My Son Hunter’ Cast and Crew Panel

In this special edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast, host Alex Marlow leads a panel discussion with some of the key people behind the new film My Son Hunter, which is available to stream and download at MySonHunter.com. The panel includes producers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, director Robert Davi, and star John James who plays President Joe Biden. Ann and Phelim have been making conservative films for over a decade. They discuss the evolution of their careers and the creation of the Unreported Story Society, their nonprofit organization that got the My Son Hunter project off the ground. Director Robert Davi (an iconic actor himself in films like Licensed to Kill, Die Hard, and Goonies) explains how My Son Hunter is a middle finger to Big Tech and the political establishment that sought to censor stories about Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” Actor John James charts his career from Dynasty heartthrob to conservative entertainment pioneer. These are smart and talented artists who have accomplished great things in their careers and are at the forefront of a conservative cultural movement. This panel was recorded on Zoom and will be released at a later date on Breitbart.com.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.