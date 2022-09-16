Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 219: Migrant Flights Reset Immigration Debate, Guest: Rep. Mike Garcia on Being Dems’ Top Target

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with details and analysis of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to fly migrants—don’t say “illegal aliens” or the fact-checkers will get you—to deep blue Martha’s Vineyard. This has the left outraged—more outraged than all the human trafficking, fentanyl deaths, or buses full of human beings burning up in hot tractor trailers. Alex then gets into the left’s trend toward violent rhetoric and provides examples from Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), the dumbest member of the Congress (that he knows of) and Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), who famously thought the island of Guam was in jeopardy of capsizing (not a joke, as President Biden has been known to say). Then, Alex touches on the averted rail strike, which was 100 percent due to inflation. Then he plays audio of Stacey Abrams lying about being an election denier and Kamala Harris suggesting that global warming is racist, plus much more in the opener. Our guest today is former fighter pilot and current Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA). He is perhaps the lone political bright spot in Los Angeles County at the moment, thus he is the number one target for House Democrats this election cycle. He discusses his bellwether race, the Golden State, and the rapid deterioration of our national debate.

