Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 226: Molto Bene! Italy’s Meloni Spreads Hope Around World, Guest: Rep. Steve Scalise on GOP’s ‘Commitment to America’

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a speech from the presumptive next Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. In it, she talks about the importance of identity and family—and it will blow your mind. Then, Alex runs through a series of political updates, details some shocking crime stories from our inner cities, and more “civil war” talk from the institutional left (despite the fact that they keep acting violently against Christians and conservatives). Finally, Alex discusses his decision to file an IRS complaint against an organization funded by George Soros and LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman that is apparently interfering in our elections and using their tax-exempt status to do so. Our guest today is Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA). He broke the House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” agenda on Breitbart last week. He details some of the key elements of the plan and also discusses if the anti-globalist momentum in Europe bodes well for a “red wave” here in the United States. And finally, we get his take on the media cartel bill (JCPA).

