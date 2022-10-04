Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 231: Abortion Van Is Coming to Town; Guest: Amanda Milius on Crazy MAGA and Lunatic Hollywood

Host Alex Marlow’s monologue covers the latest on the border invasion, the Securities and Exchange Commission going after Kim Kardashian (and not Congressional insider traders), Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman admitting that he wants to confiscate guns, gas prices hitting another record high, Donald Trump suing CNN, Planned Parenthood launching abortion vans (not a joke), and much more. Our guest today is Amanda Milius, the producer/director of The Plot Against the President, who explains the enduring legacy of her MAGA/capable/not crazy Venn diagram before we get into actor Billy Eichner’s lunatic rantings at “straight people” because people don’t care about seeing his new movie.

