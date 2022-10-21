Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 245: Democrat Desperation Sets In, ‘Killing the Legends’ with Bill O’Reilly

Host Alex Marlow spends the first half of today’s podcast focusing on politics. He checks in on key races across the country and highlights the issues—well, issue—that the Democrats want to dominate the conversation in the remaining weeks until election day. Alex’s “woke update” today details how your money is being wasted, often overseas, on far-left causes. Our guest is bestselling author and broadcaster Bill O’Reilly. His latest book Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity is out now; and as is the case with all of his Killing books, it’s a great read. He discusses the lives and deaths of Elvis Presley, John Lennon, and Muhammad Ali. Then, we hear his take on Donald Trump’s legendary status.

