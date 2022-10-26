Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 248: Debate Debacle for Dems; Guest: Rep. Randy Weber on Biden’s Energy Crises

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a breakdown of debates in Pennsylvania, New York, and Michigan. The Republicans fared well, but the mentally incapacitated Pennsylvania Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman stole the show. What is happening in that race is a disgrace. Alex plays and analyzes the surreal clips. Also in the opening: former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan gets razzed; Alex breaks some news on Mayor Eric Adams’ Potemkin “tent city” for illegal aliens in New York City; and the new “midtermicron” variant of Coronavirus has emerged and is wreaking havoc. Our guest is Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) whose district houses much of our strategic oil reserves. He is 100 percent convinced that President Biden is depleting it for political purposes. He discusses that as part of a broad conversation on the energy issues facing our country, and he then shares his thoughts on the downstream effects of our open southern border. Who is to blame? He names names.

