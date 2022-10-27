Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 249: ‘Against the Great Reset’ with Michael Walsh

Host Alex Marlow has no monologue today, but he does have a wonderful interview with long-time friend of Breitbart News (and one of our original editors) Michael Walsh who discusses his new book Against the Great Reset: Eighteen Theses Contra the New World Order. The book is a collection of essays by preeminent intellectuals like Douglas Murray, Victor Davis Hanson, and Michael Anton, who are all critical of the World Economic Forum’s globalist “Great Reset.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.