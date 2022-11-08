Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 257: Election Day 2022! Guest: Karoline Leavitt, Youngest Congresswoman Ever?

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a breakdown of the key races we’re watching from the news desk at Breitbart News. Then, he speaks to Karoline Leavitt, a young woman who is the Republican nominee for the House of Representatives in New Hampshire’s first district. If she wins, she will be Gen Z’s first congresswoman and the youngest congresswoman ever. She’s very impressive!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.