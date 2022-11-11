Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 260: Trump vs. Murdoch (and DeSantis, Sort Of), Veterans Day Celebration with Congressman-Elect Derrick Van Orden

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with more updates on key races. In Fourth World America, we still don’t have important results, and we won’t for some time. Sad! Alex has more news and analysis on the narratives that continue to emerge from Tuesday’s elections. Next, he reports on the latest anti-Rupert Murdoch and anti-Ron DeSantis attacks from President Trump. They don’t seem to be working yet, but Alex offers a quick solution that Trump could deploy which would instantly put him on the right path. Then, Alex runs through some other news items, including the dumpster fire that is Elon Musk’s Twitter. Our guest for this Veterans Day episode is Derrick Van Orden. He is not only a retired Navy SEAL, but also a congressman-elect after Tuesday’s election. He flipped Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district for Republicans and is now headed to Washington, DC.

