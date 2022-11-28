Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 269: Trump’s Dinner with Jew Haters; Guest: Dan Gainor

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with inflation and Black Friday news before launching into Trump’s dinner with antisemite Kanye West and other assorted trolls including one of the internet’s most prominent purveyors of racism and Holocaust denial. Will Trump fire anyone on his staff for allowing this to happen? Who knows. Does this news make it more or less likely he’ll be able to get to 270 electoral votes? That might be the biggest question of them all. Alex also discusses the riots erupting in China, Balenciaga and Disney continuing to groom children, and more. Our guest today is media expert Dan Gainor who gives commentary on Trump’s dinner with trolls, an advertiser exodus from Twitter, and more.

