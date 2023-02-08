Exclusive – Sen. J.D. Vance: ‘Aging’ and ‘Confused’ Joe Biden Is ‘Clearly Just Not Fully There’

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) remarked on President Joe Biden’s visibly declining cognition on Wednesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

Vance attended Tuesday’s State of the Union address delivered by the president. He contrasted Biden’s previous lucidity in years past to his current state of being.

He said, “I met Joe Biden once before in my life, in 2016, and he’s just a different guy now. I don’t know exactly what’s going on, maybe it’s just the accelerated process of aging, but he’s clearly just not fully there.

“I have no problem saying that, having just seen him sort of up close and personal,” he added. “I was probably five or so rows back. That’s one thing that came out of it. If you look at how many times he stumbled, he seemed to get confused or got caught up with a scripted speech with the teleprompter right in front of him, it just made me realize that we have some serious problems in the Oval Office.”

Vance was joined by a family friend at his attendance of Tuesday’s State of the Union address whose son died of a fentanyl overdose.

“I brought a guest, an old family friend — somebody who’s known me since I was born, actually — who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose,” the senator stated. “So much of this poison is coming across the southern border through Mexico via the Mexican drug cartels.”

Biden praised his administration’s handling of border security and cross-border drug smuggling, Vance recalled.

Joe Biden mentioned “the fentanyl issue … very briefly,” Vance stated, “and he mentioned it sort of to celebrate his administration’s record of accomplishments, but he talked about all the fentanyl that had been seized at the border. He didn’t, of course, talk about the record amounts of fentanyl that are flowing into the country, because it was never seized in first place.”

He went on, “He’s taking a victory lap in a country that’s still struggling a great deal, and the fentanyl issue is maybe at the very top of that list. Biden needs to secure the border. He needs to stop taking victory laps for a disastrous immigration policy, acknowledge it’s been a failure, and actually go in a different direction. Until he does that, there’s no use giving the guy any credit for what he’s doing on drugs or what he’s doing on immigration.”



Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.