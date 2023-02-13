Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 302: UFOs, Super Bowl, Chemical Explosion in OH; Guest Rep. Derrick van Orden on the China Threat

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a breakdown of the Super Bowl, the halftime show, and the inevitable rioting in Philadelphia. How woke was it? Listen to find out. Then Alex gets into more UFOs being shot down by the U.S. and Canadian governments. What do we know? Not much. A train derailment has caused a chemical explosion, and the media seems almost entirely uninterested. Finally, Alex caps off the opening with an epic woke story. Our guest today is Congressman and Ret. Navy SEAL Derrick van Orden (R-WI). He shares all he knows about the UFOs and why he is increasingly concerned about the escalating tensions with China.

