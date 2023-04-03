Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 316: What to Expect in Trump Arrest Week; Guest: Jonathan Gilliam on Attack Survival

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s show with a breakdown of all we know and what we expect as Trump heads to New York City for his arraignment. Then, Alex covers the latest developments in the trans culture wars, plus more in the opening. Our guest is retired Navy SEAL and attack survival expert Jonathan Gilliam who evaluates the failings and successes of the response to the Nashville mass shooting, and he shares what he expects for New York this week.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

