Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 319: All We Know on the Pentagon Leak; Sean Patrick Flanery on ‘Nefarious’

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s show with a Spark Notes version, so to speak, of the Pentagon leaks. He raises some unanswered questions as well. Then, Alex digs into the news from Joe and Hunter Biden’s trip to Ireland, the latest corporations falling for the trans fad, and more in the opening monologue. Our guest today is actor Sean Patrick Flanery (The Boondock Saints). He is the star of the new must-see suspense thriller Nefarious, which opens nationwide today. It’s a deeply Christian film and also very entertaining.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

