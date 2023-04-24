Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 322: Biden Set to Announce Presidential Run; Guest: Ronna McDaniel

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with new revelations on how Biden won the 2020 race. Then Alex assesses the state of play as Biden gets ready to announce for 2024. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is proving to be a compelling addition to the field, but will the media ignore him? The Bud Light exec behind the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco is now on leave. Twitter has solved a big problem with perhaps an even bigger problem. All this and much more in the opening. Our guest today is RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Alex gets her thoughts on what steps the Republican Party needs to take to prepare for 2024 and if Republicans intend to debate on establishment media networks.

