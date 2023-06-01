Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 331: Raising the Debt with John Carney

Today’s podcast centers around the debt ceiling debate. In his opening monologue, host Alex Marlow gives the key details about the bill that passed the U.S. House last night, plus his opinion of it. Then, Alex speaks to Breitbart News Economic and Finance Editor John Carney about the debt ceiling, the 2024 campaign trail, woke businesses getting a little bit broker, and more evidence that the United States needs a secure border.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

