Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 332: Pride Comes Before a Fall; Open Border Update with Randy Clark

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with the news of President Joe Biden’s fall yesterday at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony. Is it a big deal? Then, Alex provides all the latest woke/trans/Pride content you all need. He also checks in on the 2024 presidential race, as well as other media distractions. Our guest today is Randy Clark from Breitbart’s Border and Cartel Chronicles division. He gives some shocking details about new developments at the border.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

