Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 336: America Fights Back; Guests: Sen. Tom Cotton, Judge Jeanine Pirro

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with updates on the Trump indictment, the woke wars, a new entry into the 2024 field, details on the Biden bribe whistleblower, and a Harvard morgue manager selling human body parts. How can you beat that? Then, he follows its up with two great guests. First, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) discusses the JCPA media cartel bill empowering big tech, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s trip to China, and the Trump indictment. Then, Judge Jeanine Pirro discusses the Biden family corruption and her new book Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic.

