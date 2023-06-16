Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 337: Joe Biden’s Ocean Train; Guest: Attorney Alina Habba on Representing Donald Trump

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with Joe Biden wanting to build a train that goes across the Indian Ocean (seriously) before talking about the PGA-LIV Golf merger being in potential jeopardy, Antony Blinken’s trip to China, and more woke pandering from our stupid culture. Our guest today is Alina Habba, an attorney who is currently representing President Donald Trump. She gives us key insights into what’s going on with Trump’s high-profile legal battles.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

