Former President Donald Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that it had raised nearly $53 million in the 24 hours after Trump’s conviction by a New York jury.

Jurors in Trump’s business records trial found the former president guilty on all 34 counts related to payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

“In the 24 hours since Crooked Joe Biden and his New York henchmen got their sham trial verdict, the Trump Campaign has raised $52.8 million through the online digital fundraising platform,” the Trump campaign wrote. “THAT’S MORE THAN $2 MILLION PER HOUR!”

The Trump campaign added that over “one third” of these donations were from new donors.

Biden raised $51M in all of April. Trump just beat that in one day. pic.twitter.com/tVH7Lxokge — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 31, 2024

“It is clear that more and more Americans are seeing through the Biden election interference and joining President Trump in the movement to save our nation,” the Trump campaign added.

For context, Mike Hahn, the president of Digital Strategy and Operations with Frontline Strategies pointed out that ActBlue, the Democratic National Committee’s online fundraising website raised $20.6 million the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After the Manhattan jury found Trump guilty, WinRed, the Republican Party’s official online donation website crashed due to the high volume of internet traffic.

Lee Zeldin, a former Republican New York congressman and the chairman of the Leadership America Needs PAC, revealed he had “secured an $800k donation from someone for President Trump’s Joint Fundraising Committee.”

On Monday morning, the Trump campaign announced it had received $34.8 million from small-dollar donors.

As of April 30, President Joe Biden’s campaign was reported to have had over $84 million on hand, while Trump’s campaign was reported to have had $49.1 million on hand, according to CNN.

During the month of April, the Biden campaign raised $51 million.