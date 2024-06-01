Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Democrats’ Strategy to Call Trump a ‘Convicted Felon’ Will Not Work

The left’s political strategy to call former President Donald Trump a “convicted felon” to dissuade voters is not going to work, Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“This was a part of the Democrats’ political strategy to bring this case forward. And anyone who doesn’t see that is blind. I mean, that is exactly what they want to do, Matt, to call President Trump a convicted felon,” she said following a Manhattan jury finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial.

Leavitt predicted that Americans are going to hear them use that phrase “a billion times between now and Election Day in November.”

“And they’re going to try to use it to dissuade voters from voting for him, and it’s not going to work,” she predicted, noting that the conviction does not do any favors for President Biden.

“Because this conviction does not make Joe Biden any stronger. It does not make Joe Biden any more competent. It doesn’t fix inflation. It doesn’t fix the border crisis that is wreaking havoc in every American community across this country. It’s not going to stop the war in Israel, in Gaza. People are hurting in this country and they care about inflation. They care about the rising cost of gas and rent and groceries. They don’t want to see illegal immigrants storming our border anymore. And Joe Biden, rather than focusing on solving those problems that he has created, has allowed America to go further into a hellhole while he has brought this prosecution against President Trump,” Leavitt explained, noting that Democrats do not even see that, which is good for Trump.

“And they don’t realize that and you know what? Let them talk stupid until Election Day. Let them deny the reality of the problems that Americans are facing in this country, because President Trump is out there talking about those problems every single day and offering solutions and exposing the truth about our corrupt weaponized system of justice,” she continued.

Leavitt concluded that the majority of Americans are “good-hearted, hardworking people who care about fairness.”

“And this trial was totally unfair, and they see that,” she added.

