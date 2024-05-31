Biden Co-Chair: If Trump Wins, It’s Not Democracy, ‘He Has to Destroy Democracy’ to Be President

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Biden Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu stated that in order for 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “to be President of the United States, he has to destroy democracy.”

Landrieu said, “Yesterday a very sacrosanct principle that is necessary to sustain democracies was upheld, which is very simple, in America, that everybody is subject to the rule of law and nobody is exempt from it, not even somebody who was President in the United States. And yesterday was a very sober and somber day for our country. It’s not good for anybody that we have an ex-President that is now a convicted felon. However, it is really important for us, in order to maintain our democracies, to make sure that we are, in fact, a rule of law, and not the opposite, which is a rule of the mob. It is a fact now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon. It’s also a fact that he’s been held civilly liable for defamation, sexual abuse, and business fraud. It is a fact that, in order for him to be President of the United States, he has to destroy democracy. And nothing that happened yesterday is going to change the fact that only the American people on Election Day can stop him from becoming President again.”

