Wes Moore: Claims Trump’s Conviction Will Help Him with Black Voters ‘Deeply Offensive’

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that it was “deeply offensive” to claim former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the New York business document trial will help him with black voters.

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “There’s a debate going on in circles about how to take on the former president, how central to make the fact that he is now a convicted felon. Where do you stand on that?”

Wes Moore said, “Well, I think that, you know, and I hear the argument that people are saying now that him being a convicted felon is actually going to help him, and particularly how that’s going to help him in communities of color and African American communities, and I can tell you not just as the, not only the third African American ever elected governor in the history of this country and the first elected in the history of my state, this is a very, it’s a deeply problematic and a deeply offensive argument.”

He added, “What is going to resonate with the African American community, what’s going to resonate with the community as a whole is having a person, having a president like we have in President Biden who’s focusing on our futures. The fact that President Trump is now a convicted felon does not make him resonate with any community. It does not make him more connectible to anybody else.”

