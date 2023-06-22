Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 340: The Deep State Protects Its Own; Guest: Charlie Hurt

Host Alex Marlow opens the show with all break down of the John Durham hearing, which mostly did not go well. Also in Alex’s monologue: Joe Biden is talking tough on China while caving bigly, Pencil Neck got censured (but what does that mean?), Hunter Biden is getting praise and support from Democrats, Bud Light has won an award, and the Titanic submersible is still missing. Our guest today is Washington Times Opinion Editor Charles Hurt. He discusses culture and fatherhood before getting into the Biden family’s callousness, Durham’s failure to get results, and more news and politics.

