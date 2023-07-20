Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 355: Guests: Sen. Rand Paul on Fauci Perjury and Christopher Rufo on ‘America’s Cultural Revolution’

We have two podcast guests today. First, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) discusses the proof that Dr. Anthony Fauci perjured himself in his testimony to Congress. Then, the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo discusses his new book America’s Cultural Revolution: How the Radical Left Conquered Everything. He explains were wokeness came from and how to fight back.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

