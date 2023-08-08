Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 363: Allum Bokhari on the Facebook Files, Elon Musk’s X Drama, and Pornhub Fighting Age Verification Laws

Host Mike Slater Mike opens today’s podcast with a CNN article about the “cruelty” of America’s border policy. Is this true? Mike gives his take. Our guest today is Breitbart’s Senior Tech Correspondent Allum Bokhari who discusses the Facebook Files, Elon Musk’s X (née Twitter) drama, and Pornhub fighting state governments over age-verification laws.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

