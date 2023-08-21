Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 372: Larry Elder on 2024 Presidential Campaign

Legendary Los Angeles radio host Larry Elder joins Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater to discuss his 2024 presidential campaign, whether he’ll qualify for this Wednesday’s GOP primary debate, his thoughts on the modern presidential campaign trail, and his recent viral interview with Charlamagne tha God on The Breakfast Club.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

