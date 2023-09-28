Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 399: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow Gives Post-Debate Analysis, Previews ‘Breaking Biden’

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins host Mike Slater to give his post-debate analysis of the second RNC presidential debate. Alex watched it so you wouldn’t have to, and many of you didn’t. Donald Trump was absent from the debate stage but still dominated the night with his fiery populist speech in Michigan to striking UAW autoworkers. Then, Alex discusses his forthcoming bombshell book Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, which hits bookstands next week and is available for preorder now here.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.