Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 430: Rep. Jay Obernolte on Newson vs. DeSantis

Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the upcoming debate between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The California congressman also explains the ICE Detention Center madness in his congressional district and why he didn’t vote for the impeachment inquiry into DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

