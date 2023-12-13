Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 441: Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chip Roy on the FISA Extension in the Defense Bill

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) join host Mike Slater to discuss the extension of the current Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) provisions in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) bill. What do these FISA provisions allow the government to do? Why are they in the defense bill? Sen. Lee and Rep. Roy have the answers.

