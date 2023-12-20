Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 446: Trump Attorney Alina Habba on the Colorado Supreme Court Kicking Trump Off the Ballot

Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba joins host Mike Slater for her first interview following the breaking news that the Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified the former president from appearing on the state’s 2024 presidential ballot due to his alleged involvement in an “insurrection.” Is this election interference? Will the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the Colorado court’s decision? Can four liberal judges really decide who you are allowed to vote for? You’ll want to hear Alina’s answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

