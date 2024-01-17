Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 460: New Hampshire GOP Chair on the Upcoming Primary

New Hampshire Republican Party Chair Chris Ager joins host Mike Slater to discuss the upcoming primary in the “Live Free or Die” state. Ager says his state, unlike the Iowa caucuses, holds an open primary and has a better track record of picking the eventual nominee.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.