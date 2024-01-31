Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 470: Big Tech Comes for Your Eyes – and Brains!… Josh Hammer on Trump’s Legal Battles

On today’s podcast, host Mike Slater reviews recent updates regarding Neuralink, which just “successfully” put a chip in a human last weekend, and Apple Vision Pro (which is out on Friday!) and explains why he feels that these two things could be the beginning of the end for humanity. Why is Mike so down on this tech? Listen and find out!

Following that, Slater speaks to Newsweek’s Josh Hammer, who also has a podcast with FirstTV called “America on Trial”, about President Donald J. Trump’s ongoing legal battles. How is he faring in them? Are any of them valid? What will their impact be on the 2024 election? Josh and Mike have the answers!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

