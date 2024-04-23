Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 523: Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall on His State’s Immigration Bill

Charles McCall, the Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the immigration bill the Oklahoma House just passed. Will Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt sign it into law if it passes the state’s Senate? Listen to find out more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

