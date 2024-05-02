Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 530: Sebastian Gorka on Biden Gaza Refugee Plan; San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Protecting the Border

Today’s podcast has two guests. First, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss a report that the Biden White House is considering resettling Palestinians from Gaza to the United States if they have immediate relatives who are American citizens. Then, San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond joins Slater to discuss whether California should adopt a similar approach to border security as Texas.

