Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 537: Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Stopping California’s Diesel Big Rig Ban

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joins host Mike Slater to discuss his state’s pushback against California’s move to ban the sale of new diesel big rigs by 2036 and require all trucks be zero-emission vehicles by 2042 — a move that has led other states to sue the Golden State.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.