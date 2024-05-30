Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 546: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on His Day in Court with Trump

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss his day at Trump’s New York trial, which he wrote about in an article on his Substack page. He reveals what he saw and why he thinks that no matter the verdict is, it’s a win for Trump.

