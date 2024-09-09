Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joins host Mike Slater to discuss her decision to leave the Democratic Party and endorse Donald Trump. She also discusses how she’s helping Trump prepare for his first televised debate with Kamala Harris. Tulsi knows what she’s talking about. Her fiery exchanges with Harris during the 2019 Democratic primary debates were so devastating that the Harris campaign never recovered from them.

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney also joins Slater to discuss the latest financial news and preview how the economy will factor into tomorrow’s debate.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.