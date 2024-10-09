Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 632: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on the Collapsing Kamala Campaign

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss the state of the 2024 presidential race and his belief that Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is floundering.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

