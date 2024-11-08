Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 654: Sebastian Gorka on the New Trump Cabinet

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss who he thinks should serve in the second Trump administration. You’ll want to hear his thoughts especially on who he thinks should NOT be in the new cabinet.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

