Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 665: Breitbart’s John Nolte on Trump’s Bright Second Term

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow fills in for host Mike Slater in this special holiday edition of the Breitbart News Daily Podcast. Alex begins by reviewing a report that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, might be considering a policy that would remove roughly 15,000 trans members of our military. Is this good or bad? Can this actually be done? What would be the fallout? Alex gives his analysis.

Then, Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte joins Alex to discuss why he’s optimistic that Trump’s second term will go more smoothly than his first.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

