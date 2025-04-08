Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 744: Breitbart’s John Carney on the Market’s Reaction to Trump’s Tariffs

Breitbart News

Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney joins host Mike Slater to answer questions about the market’s reaction to President Trump’s tariffs and what we can expect in the near-future. In his opening monologue, Slater delves into the history of American industrial might and explains what a revitalized manufacturing base would mean for the country if we hold the line on tariffs.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

