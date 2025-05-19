Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 774: Hillsdale College’s Dr. Wilfred McClay on ‘America250’

Hillsdale College history professor and bestselling author Dr. Wilfred McClay joins host Mike Slater to discuss his video contribution to the White House’s “America250” website promoting next year’s 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Dr. McClay, who serves on the board of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, is the Victor Davis Hanson Chair in Classical History and Western Civilization at Hillsdale College. He recently created a video for the White House’s America250 website about the Battles of Lexington and Concord and “the shot heard round the world.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

