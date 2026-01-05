Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 910: Breitbart’s Kaleb Caruzo and Frances Martel on Maduro’s Downfall

Breitbart’s World Editor Frances Martel and reporter Kaleb Caruzo join host Mike Slater to discuss the dramatic capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Does Maduro’s downfall constitute regime change in Venezuela or is this just a shuffling of the deck among his fellow regime members? What lies in store for the troubled Latin American country? Martel and Caruzo break it all down for us.

