Donald Trump Alerts Military: Migrant Caravan Now a National Emergency

President Donald Trump alerted the military on Monday, as the caravan of migrants crossed into Mexico.

“I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy (sic),” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Must change laws!”

The president announced the news after the caravan that originated in Honduras swarmed over the southern Mexico border over the weekend, increasing to 7,000 people.

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in.”

The president has repeatedly vowed to stop the caravan from crossing into the United States, urging his supporters to support Republicans in the midterms.

“Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally.”

Trump also said he would start cutting off federal aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

“We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them,” he wrote.

