Michael Avenatti Says He Will Attend Cohen Hearing with Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti, the left-wing attorney best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, announced Friday that he and Daniels would attend the congressional hearing in which President Trump’s disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen is set to testify.

“I am pleased to announce that @StormyDaniels and I will attend the congressional hearing when Cohen testifies. Which is only appropriate seeing as it would have never happened but for @StormyDaniels,” Avenatti tweeted.

I am pleased to announce that @StormyDaniels and I will attend the congressional hearing when Cohen testifies. Which is only appropriate seeing as it would have never happened but for @StormyDaniels. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) January 11, 2019

Cohen is slated to give his testimony before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on February 7 to answer questions from Democrats about alleged connections between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, as well as his admission that he sent hush money payments to women claiming they had sex with Trump.

Avenatti said it was “appropriate” for him to attend with Daniels because he claimed the Cohen testimony would not have happened without her.

Cohen claimed he paid Daniels $130,000 with his personal money in 2016, setting off a wave of speculation over whether he paid the adult film star to keep her mouth shut about her interactions with Trump.

He pleaded guilty in November to lying before congressional officials about legal work he did for a Trump-related project in Moscow.

A judge sentenced Cohen to three years in federal prison. The former Trump lawyer will voluntarily surrender himself to federal custody on March 6.