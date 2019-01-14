PHOTOS: From Vatican Walls to Obama’s Fence, 20 Barriers Around the World
As President Trump requests full funding for a border wall along the United States-Mexico border, elected Democrats continue to claim that walls are “immoral” and “racist.”
From the walls surrounding Vatican City to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) iron fence, below, Breitbart News breaks down 20 walls, fences, and barriers from around the world.
1. The Walls of Vatican City and St. Peter’s Square
Though Pope Francis has routinely blasted the enforcement of international borders, Vatican City and St. Peter’s Square are completely walled off from Italy.
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
(Vincent de Groot/Wikimedia Commons)
In this handout photo provided by the Italian National Police, an aerial view of Castel Sant’Angelo is seen as Pope Francis leads a Canonization Mass in which John Paul II and John XXIII are to be declared saints on April 27, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Massimo Sestini/Italian National Police via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by the Italian National Police, an aerial view of St. Peter’s Square and Via della Conciliazione is seen as Pope Francis leads a Canonization Mass in which John Paul II and John XXIII are to be declared saints on April 27, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Massimo Sestini/Italian National Police via Getty Images)
2. Hillary Clinton’s Home Privacy Fence in Chappaqua
Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lives peacefully in her upstate Chappaqua, New York home, which is walled off from the general public by a giant white privacy wall. Passersby can barely get a glimpse of Clinton’s home, as she the wall stretches across the front, and trees act as a natural barrier for security.
Salvatore Adamo (R), 70, talks with a security guard in front of the house of U.S. Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton June 3, 2008 in Chappaqua, New York. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Members of the Secret Service enter the house of U.S. Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton June 3, 2008 in Chappaqua, New York. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Cars arrive at the house of U.S. presidential hopeful Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) June 3, 2008 in Chappaqua, New York. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
Twenty-year-old flower delivery man, Stetson Hundgen, delivers orchids to the house of U.S. Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton June 3, 2008 in Chappaqua, New York. (Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
3. Israel’s Border Fence
Israel has had one of the most effective border fences and walls in the world, decreasing illegal immigration to the country by 100 percent after it was constructed and built.
In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, photo, An Israeli soldier stands near a wall at the Israel Lebanon border near Rosh Haniqra, northern Israel. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
In this Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, photo, a bulldozer works near a wall at the Israel Lebanon border near Rosh Haniqra, northern Israel. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks with IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkott, left, as they visit the construction work on the fence between Israel and Jordan Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016. (Marc Israel Sellem, Jerusalem Post, Pool via AP)
Egyptian border guards observe from a watchtower as their Israeli counterparts supervise the construction of a border fence along Israel’s border with Egypt near the Red Sea resort town of Eilat on February 15, 2012. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/GettyImages)
4. Hollywood’s Walled Off Awards Shows
When Hollywood’s elite have their annual awards shows, such asthe Academy Awards (Oscars), they have automatic guaranteed security at their ceremonies. Pictured below, the Oscars keep pedestrians and bystanders out of the general area by erecting tall chain link fences around the grounds of the red carpet. The fencing around the borders keeps celebrities safe.
Police search pedestrians at a checkpoint on Hollywood Boulevard near the site of the 89th Academy Awards ceremony on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood. (DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images)
A security officer guards the closed Hollywood Boulevard prior to OSCARS, the 85th Academy Awards, in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 19, 2013. The ceremony is scheduled for February 24, 2013. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Security surveys an area near the red carpet during preparations for the 89th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on February 25, 2017. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Security officers guard the closed Hollywood Boulevard prior to OSCARS, the 85th Academy Awards, in front of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 19, 2013. The ceremony is scheduled for February 24, 2013. (JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)
5. North Carolina’s Supermax Prison Fence
Butner, North Carolina, is home to one of the country’s multiple Federal Correctional complexes. As seen in photos, this maximum security prison has various layers of fencing, all covered with barbed wire from top to bottom.
The fence around the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina where convicted Israel spy Jonathan Pollard was released from is seen on November 20, 2015 in Butner, North Carolina. Pollard, 61, spent 30 years in prison after being caught selling American intelligence secrets to Israel. (Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
The fence around the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina where convicted Israel spy Jonathan Pollard was released from is seen on November 20, 2015 in Butner, North Carolina. Pollard, 61, spent 30 years in prison after being caught selling American intelligence secrets to Israel. (Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
The fence around the federal prison in Butner, North Carolina where convicted Israel spy Jonathan Pollard was released from is seen on November 20, 2015 in Butner, North Carolina. Pollard, 61, spent 30 years in prison after being caught selling American intelligence secrets to Israel. (Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)
6. Obama’s Backyard Brick Barrier
When former President Obama moved out of the White House, he moved into this Kalorama Heights neighborhood home in Washington, D.C. The home has a side gate and fence, as well as a full brick and concrete barrier in the backyard.
(Screenshot via Business Insider)
(Screenshot via Business Insider)
(Screenshot via Business Insider)
(Screenshot via Washington Post)
7. The 2016 Democratic National Convention’s Security Walls
Though failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke out against border walls for the U.S., her 2016 Democratic National Convention made sure to keep protesters and Bernie Sanders supporters out of the general area by erecting steel and iron fences. Sanders supporters can be seen standing plastered outside the barriers where police and guards stood opposite, ensuring no person made it past the fence.
People protest through a security fence outside of the Wells Fargo Center, venue of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, during march holding signs in support of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a protest outside the DNC, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images)
People protest through a security fence outside of the Wells Fargo Center, venue of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, during march holding signs in support of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a protest outside the DNC, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images)
People protest through a security fence outside of the Wells Fargo Center, venue of the 2016 Democratic National Convention, during march holding signs in support of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a protest outside the DNC, July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images)
8. Barbed Wire Fence at Guantanamo Bay
Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, holds some of the most brutal suspected and convicted terrorists in the world. The facility is surrounded, as shown in photos, by not only 24-hour security guards, but also a number of barbed wire fences.
A view is shown over the fence into the minimum security section of Camp Delta 24 April 2007 on the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
This photo made during an escorted visit and reviewed by the US military shows the razor wire-topped fence and a watch tower at the abandoned “Camp X-Ray” detention facility at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
This photo made during an escorted visit and reviewed by the US military shows the razor wire-topped fence and a watch tower at the abandoned “Camp X-Ray” detention facility at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014. (MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
A guard tower is seen outside the fencing of Camp 5 at the US Military’s Prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba on January 26, 2017. (THOMAS WATKINS/AFP/Getty Images)
9. The Gates of Chateau de Versailles
The Castle of Versaille near Paris, France is one of the most recognizable barriers in the Western world. This beautifully gold fence and gate keep the castle safe and secure. Barriers don’t have to be eyesores. Versaille proves that.
A picture taken on June 30, 2008 shows the royal gate of Versailles Castle, west of Paris, during the unveiling of the renovation partly sponsored by Monnoyeur and Vinci groups. (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)
This picture taken on June 24, 2014 shows the royal gate of the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, France. (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)
The main gate of the Versailles castle is closed on November 15, 2015 in Versailles, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
The main gate of the Versailles castle is closed, on November 15, 2015 in Versailles, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
10. Hungary’s Migrant Crisis Fix
Perhaps no other European nation has a border as secure as Hungary. The populist-nationalist Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, decided to fully guard his country’s borders with this fence as a response to the continent’s migrant crisis.
Border soldiers patrol along the border fence at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Hercegszanto border station on December 14, 2017. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)
Police patrol along the border fence at the Hungarian-Serbian border near the village of Asotthalom on February 24, 2017. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)
Border soldiers patrol along the border fence at the Hungarian-Serbian border near Hercegszanto border station on December 14, 2017. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images)
11. Bill Gates’ Gates
Tech billionaire Bill Gates professes a globalist worldview, but his own home off of Lake Washington has not only giant gates guarding it from outsiders, but also is meticulously surrounded by natural barriers like trees, hedges, and water.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ home lines the banks of Lake Washington, May 30, 2001 in Seattle, Washington. (Dan Callister/Newsmakers)
An aerial view of Microsoft’s Bill Gates’ estate lines Lake Washington May 30, 2000 in Seattle, WA. (Dan Callister/Newsmakers)
An aerial view of Microsoft’s Bill Gates’ estate lines Lake Washington May 30, 2000 in Seattle, WA. (Dan Callister/Newsmakers)
12. Largest Nuclear Power Plant’s Secure Fence
The country’s largest nuclear power plant, Palo Verde Nuclear, in Phoenix, Arizona, is safely secured with multi-layered fencing and barbed wire, even as it sits far into the desert.
The Palo Verde Nuclear generating plant, the nation’s largest nuclear power plant, is seen October 19, 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jeff Topping/Getty Images)
The Palo Verde Nuclear generating plant, the nation’s largest nuclear power plant, is seen October 19, 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jeff Topping/Getty Images)
The Palo Verde Nuclear generating plant, the nation’s largest nuclear power plant, is seen October 19, 2005 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jeff Topping/Getty Images)
13. Elizabeth Warren’s Iron Fence
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has repeatedly said she opposes border walls and barriers for the U.S., but her home and yard in Cambridge, Massachusettes,is lined with an iron fence. The fence serves as security to safeguard her home from those walking on the sidewalk.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), her husband Bruce Mann and dog Bailey walk back to their home after Warren addressed the media following her announcement that she formed an exploratory committee for a 2020 Presidential run on December 31, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), leaves her home with her husband Bruce Mann and dog Bailey to address the media after announcing she formed an exploratory committee for a 2020 Presidential run on December 31, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
14. 2020 Olympics Construction Barriers
As Tokyo, Japan prepares for the 2020 Summer Olympic games, crews have built barriers around construction sites to protect the facilities. These barriers have been captured in photos, where guards can be seen opening and closing the barrier to allow more crew members into the secure location.
A security guard mans a gate during construction of the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on May 8, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
A security guard opens a gate during construction of the New National Stadium, the main stadium for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, on May 8, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
15. Royal Gates of Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II is securely protected by royal guards and a beautiful fence outside her working residence at Buckingham Palace, London, England. Tourists on the street must view the palace from behind the fence, which is adorned with detailed sculpted columns and the Royal Family’s crest.
Two police officers stand guard at the gates of Buckingham Palace following the marriage of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
Tourists take pictures by the front gates of Buckingham Palace on November 19, 2016 in London, England. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Tourists gather at the gates, ahead of the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace on January 16, 2017 in London, England. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Athletes go past the gates of Buckingham Palace during the Race Walk Athletics on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012 in London, England. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
16. Bill de Blasio’s Brick Wall
For a self-professed liberal, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) sure enjoys the protection that comes with having a brick wall around his home, Gracie Mansion, on the Upper East Side. These photos show how de Blasio’s house is completely secured by a brick wall and iron gates.
A person walks a dog past Gracie Mansion on December 12, 2013 in New York City. Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that his family would move from their Brooklyn row-house to Gracie Mansion in Manhattan. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The entrance to Gracie Mansion is viewed on December 12, 2013 in New York City. Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that his family would move from their Brooklyn row-house to Gracie Mansion in Manhattan. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Gracie Mansion is viewed on December 12, 2013 in New York City. Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that his family would move from their Brooklyn row-house to Gracie Mansion in Manhattan. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
17. Oklahoma’s Prison Fence
El Reno, Oklahoma, is home to one of the country’s many Federal Correctional institutions. This facility, which former President Obama visited in 2015, is surrounded by a chain link fence and barbed wire. The entrance of the facility is secured with a steel-slatted gate as prison guards patrol the grounds.
The entrance to El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Oklahoma, July 16, 2015, as US President Barack Obama arrives for a visit. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Fences and barbed wire at the entrance of the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Oklahoma, July 16, 2015, during a visit by US President Barack Obama. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Fences and barbed wire at the entrance of the El Reno Federal Correctional Institution in El Reno, Oklahoma, July 16, 2015, during a visit by US President Barack Obama. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
18. Paul Ryan’s Personal Sovereignty
Despite former House Speaker Paul Ryan’s admiration for open borders, when it comes to his own living quarters, he prefers personal security and sovereignty. Ryan’s Wisconsin home is surrounded by a fence and brick columns, coupled with a natural barrier.
Panorama view of the Paul Ryan border fence. (Breitbart News)
19. Bulgaria’s Border Fence
Similar to Hungary, Bulgaria has erected a border fence on the Bulgarian-Turkish border to prevent illegal immigration. Both barriers are lined along the top with barbed wire and guarded by border patrol.
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) and Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov (R) tour the area where a fence was erected on the Bulgaria-Turkey border near the town of Lesovo, on September 14, 2016. (NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Bulgarian border police personnel stand next to a barbed wire wall fence erected on the Bulgaria-Turkey border near the town of Lesovo, on September 14, 2016. (NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP/Getty Images)
20. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Mansion
Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) has spoken out against border walls for the U.S., but when it comes to his personal security, he prefers iron gates and fences. At this governor’s mansion in Albany, New York, Cuomo enjoys security and protection thanks to a chain link fence and sculptured iron gates.
The Governor’s Mansion is seen March 13, 2008 in Albany, New York. (Daniel Barry/Getty Images)
The Governor’s Mansion is seen March 13, 2008 in Albany, New York. (Daniel Barry/Getty Images)
The Governor’s Mansion is seen March 13, 2008 in Albany, New York. (Daniel Barry/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
