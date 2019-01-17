Lindsey Graham: Trump Cancelling Pelosi Overseas Trip ‘Inappropriate’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) released a statement on Thursday, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s cancellation of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) overseas trip was “inappropriate.”

President Trump sent a letter to Speaker Pelosi on Thursday, regretfully informing her that he canceled her trip to Europe and the Middle East.

“Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed,” Trump wrote, noting that Pelosi can travel to Europe and the Middle East once the shutdown ends.

Trump also suggested that Pelosi can better spend her time if she were negotiating with him to end the government shutdown and improve American border security.

Graham, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement condemning both Pelosi and Trump’s actions and said that the president’s cancellation of the House leader’s trip was “inappropriate.”

“One sophomoric response does not deserve another,” Graham said. “Speaker Pelosi’s threat to cancel the State of the Union is very irresponsible and blatantly political. President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi military travel to visit our troops in Afghanistan, our allies in Egypt and NATO is also inappropriate.”

“I am glad the Speaker wants to meet our troops and hear from our commanders and allies. I am very disappointed she’s playing politics with the State of the Union,” the South Carolina senator said.

Graham concluded, “I wish our political leadership could find the same desire to work for common goals as those who serve our nation in uniform and other capacities.”