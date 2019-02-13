Ann Coulter – Guest Columnist: Why We Must Have a Border Wall

On account of the president’s cowardly retreat from the wall, Ann Coulter is too angry to type. In her place, we present a guest columnist outraged at the president’s capitulation.

By Donald J. Trump

This election … is our last chance to secure the border, stop illegal immigration and reform our laws to make your life better. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

It’s coming from all over South and Latin America, and it’s coming probably — probably — from the Middle East. But we don’t know. Because we have no protection and we have no competence. … And it’s got to stop, and it’s got to stop fast. — Donald Trump, New York City, June 16, 2015

We take anybody. Come on in, anybody. Just come on in. Not anymore. … We need a system that serves our needs, not the needs of others. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

The costs for the United States have been extraordinary: U.S. taxpayers have been asked to pick up hundreds of billions in health care costs, housing costs, education costs, welfare costs, etc. — Donald Trump, Immigration Policy Paper, Aug. 16, 2015

Whether it’s dangerous materials being smuggled across the border, terrorists entering on visas or Americans losing their jobs to foreign workers, these are the problems we must now focus on fixing. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else’s problems. — Donald Trump, New York City, June 16, 2015

Thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country, and thousands more lives will be lost if we don’t act right now. — Donald Trump, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2019

These are matters of life and death for our country and its people. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! — Donald Trump, Twitter, April 24, 2017

(W)e will reform legal immigration to serve the best interests of America and its workers, the forgotten people. Workers. We’re going to take care of our workers. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

(P)eople are saying, “What’s going on? I just want a job. Just get me a job. I don’t need the rhetoric. I want a job.” — Donald Trump, New York City, June 16, 2015

The truth is our immigration system is worse than anybody ever realized. But the facts aren’t known because the media won’t report on them. The politicians won’t talk about them, and the special interests spend a lot of money trying to cover them up because they are making an absolute fortune. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

This barrier is absolutely critical to border security. It’s also what our professionals at the border want and need. This is just common sense. — Donald Trump, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2019

Just ask Israel about walls. Do walls work? Just ask Israel. They work. — Donald Trump, Major Cities Chiefs Association Winter Conference, Washington, D.C., Feb. 8, 2017

The cost of building a permanent border wall pales mightily in comparison to what American taxpayers spend every single year on dealing with the fallout of illegal immigration on their communities, schools and unemployment offices. — Donald Trump, Immigration Policy Paper, Aug. 16, 2015

The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that 62 percent of households headed by illegal immigrants use some form of cash or non-cash welfare programs like food stamps or housing assistance. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016

The border wall would very quickly pay for itself. The cost of illegal drugs exceeds $500 billion a year. Vastly more than the $5.7 billion we have requested from Congress. — Donald Trump, Washington, D.C., Jan. 8, 2019

Mexico must pay for the wall and, until they do, the United States will, among other things: impound all remittance payments derived from illegal wages. … We will not be taken advantage of anymore. — Donald Trump, Immigration Policy Paper, Aug. 16, 2015

I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words. — Donald Trump, every speech, every day, everywhere, June 16, 2015 – Nov. 8, 2016

A lot of people say, “Oh, oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall.” I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid. — Donald Trump, Major Cities Chiefs Association Winter Conference, Washington, D.C., Feb. 8, 2017

Remember, under a Trump administration it’s called America first. Remember that. — Donald Trump, Phoenix, Aug. 31, 2016