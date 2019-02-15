Federal Judge Issues Gag Order on Roger Stone

A federal judge on Friday ordered limited gag order for longtime political operative Roger Stone as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s case against the Trump ally.

“Counsel for the parties and the witnesses must refrain from making statements to the media or in public settings that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case,” U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson said.

Further, Berman ordered attorneys and potential witnesses to stop commenting to the media when entering and exiting the Washington, D.C. courthouse where Stone’s trial will be held.

